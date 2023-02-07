Alright, we finally find some middle ground today as temps run close to average. That places the temps in the 20s with wind chills in the teens this morning. Temps this afternoon hover in the mid 30s, again, close to average for the time of year. Abundant sunshine this morning fades behind some increase clouds this afternoon, but it’ll stay dry through the evening commute.





After the evening commute, the potential for slick spots develop on untreated surfaces, as some light sleet and freezing rain break out. The highest risk for a glaze of ice on the sidewalk/driveway or untreated road, favors locations north and west of Boston, in the 8pm – midnight timeframe. With that in mind, there is a winter weather advisory in place.

Any icy mix turns to plain rain showers after midnight and tapers off before daybreak tomorrow. Tomorrow looks great, milder too with highs near 50 again.

Thursday afternoon and night brings more showers and Friday brings more warmth with highs in the 55-60 range!



Friday night into Saturday, we’ll watch to see how close an area of low pressure gets. If it’s close enough rain showers are possible, with perhaps some wet snow mixed in by Saturday. The weekend looks seasonably cold, 30s to low 40s.