7Weather – Our Saturday started off chilly. The April sunshine got to work and quickly got us above freezing. How about the wind? It’s still out there, just not as strong as yesterday. A slight northwest breeze will make it feel cooler this morning. We still have a really dry airmass in place so it’ll feel crisp today. Highs reach the upper 40s/low 50s. The Cape and Islands stay in the mid/upper 40s with the breeze coming off the cool ocean water.

Have the jacket with you as you walk around the city before and after the Bruins game. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight.

Overnight, we’ll have mainly clear skies and light wind. That’ll help drop temperatures below freezing once again. It’ll be a frosty start for your Easter egg hunts tomorrow morning.

High pressure builds overhead tomorrow. That’ll bring us a bright blue sky and light wind. The wind will be light enough that’ll it initiate a seabreeze along the coast. Temperatures stay cooler there in the 40s. The rest of us get in the low 50s. That’s seasonable for early April.

Not so typical of April, the lack of rain showers. The city of Boston is in a small deficit for precipitation both for spring and the year. Next week, there won’t be much of an opportunity for rain, as any disturbances stay to our north.

A much warmer airmass will take over next week. By the middle to end of next week, temperatures head for the mid/upper 70s. By Friday, there’s a strong signal we could hit 80°+ inland.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black