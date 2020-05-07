Seasonable End to the Week, Record Challenging Cold This Weekend

We saw another day with a mixture of sun and clouds with highs into the upper 50s to low 60s across the region for our Thursday.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and some spotty showers, which will be out of here before daybreak Friday.

Overnight lows slide back into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Also, to note, tonight, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued around high tide. Some minor splashover is possible.

Friday is mainly dry during the daytime hours with highs swelling into the upper 50s to low 60s (very similar to our Thursday).

Friday evening, just after sunset, the leading edge of showers start to move in from the southwest. These continue to build in Friday night and into early Saturday morning, with a changeover to some wintry mix to snow for the higher elevations into western MA, southern VT, southern NH, and north central MA.

As for accumulations, we’re not looking at much, since it will be tough to stick at first. A wet, slushy coating mainly on the grassy surfaces, while the roads will be slushy to wet early Saturday morning (for those that see some snow showers). Most of the snow will be melted or washed away by late morning to midday. It’s not unheard of to get snow in May, but we certainly do not get snow showers every May.

The system that is bringing in the rain and snow will slide off the coastline by late Saturday morning, ushering in much colder air behind it, challenging some records early Saturday and Sunday.

Not only are we talking about the unseasonably and record-challenging cold, it’s coupled up with windy conditions Saturday afternoon, making it feel like it’s in the mid to upper 30s into Saturday afternoon.

With temperatures dipping back into the low to mid 30s, you may need to cover some plants with a blanket (or if they are potted plants, bring them indoors, if possible) to shield them from the cold.

For Mother’s Day, after starting off with temperatures in the low 30s, temperatures rebound into the low 50s, but it will be windy making it feel like it’s in the 40s. At least we’re tracking sunshine for Mom!

Looking ahead to the next work week, high temperatures moderate back into the upper 50s to low 60s.