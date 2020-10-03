Seasonable First Weekend of October

It was a crisp and clear start to our Saturday with lows in the upper 30s for quite a few locations. Today, temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 60s, which is seasonable for this time of the year.

Tonight, similar to last night, we’ll see mainly clear skies with lows dipping into the 40s for most locations.

Sunday will start off cool, but similar to Saturday, temperatures then rebound into the mid 60s yet again. Both weekend days will be great for any of your festive fall fun from pumpkin and apple picking, to hiking through the fall foliage.

Monday brings more clouds and a few showers along and south of the Pike through midday associated with a system that is churning well off our coast. That system continues to slide farther away by Monday afternoon, taking the rain with it, and we’ll see drier conditions Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

A system that will be traversing the Midwest Tuesday slides into southern New England late Wednesday, bringing breezy conditions and scattered rain. Once that system pushes out early Thursday, drier and cooler conditions slide in behind it, and by Friday, highs will be in the upper 50s.