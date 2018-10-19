Seasonable Friday, Warm and Breezy Saturday

After a frigid start with most locations starting off at or below the freezing mark, temperatures will gradually warm-up over the course of the afternoon. The dome of high pressure to our southwest will continue to slide off the mid-Atlantic coast, allowing for a southwesterly flow, along with mostly sunny skies, which will give ample amount of heating across the region.

High temperatures today will range from the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be breezy, especially this evening, so make sure any of those outdoor Halloween decorations are secured.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Cape and the Islands where gusts could reach into the 40MPH+ late tonight into early Saturday, resulting in possible downed trees, as well as power outages.

Tonight, lows only slip into the mid 40s to mid 50s, relatively mild compared to the last two nights.

Saturday starts off with temperatures in the low to mid 50s with a spot shower.

We start off mostly cloudy before a few breaks in the cloud cover slide in by the afternoon. High temperatures stretch in into the low to mid 60s. Another chance for showers returns late Saturday evening with an approaching cold front to the west.

This front traverses the region late Saturday night into early Sunday, clearing out the rain chances and the the cloud cover, ushering in a cool down and a northwesterly wind Sunday.

For the Head of the Charles Regatta, it will be breezy both days, with an isolated shower early.

Sunday’s cool down sticks around for Monday before temperatures reach into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.