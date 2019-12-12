Seasonable Friday, Windy and Wet Saturday

After a sun-filled Thursday, a few extra clouds will be sliding in for Friday. Good news is that temperatures will be closer to normal as opposed to the below normal temperatures that we saw earlier today.

Tonight, we’ll see mainly clear skies with lows slipping back into the upper teens north and west, 20s closer to the coast.

Friday features the return to seasonable high temperatures, with increasing clouds and a chance for spotty showers into the late afternoon/early evening. These showers will become more widespread Friday night into Saturday with the heaviest rain likely Saturday morning across the region.

It’s all associated with a low pressure system that moves up the mid-Atlantic and into our area for the first half of the weekend. Not only does it bring us heavy rain, it also brings a warm-up with highs into the mid-50s.

This system will most certainly put a dent in the snowpack, but will also cause some localized flooding.

This system moves north Sunday morning, drying things out, but will still bring windy conditions across the region.

The next system that we will keep an eye on is early Tuesday, where we see the potential for accumulating snowfall. Behind that system, drier, sun-filled and colder next Wednesday and Thursday.