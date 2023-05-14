7Weather- You can feel the difference outside this morning! Our lows were running ten to fifteen degrees cooler than yesterday. Nice and dry forecast today. We end the weekend with more seasonable temperatures. Highs rebound tomorrow into Tuesday, before a cold front brings a spot shower into Wednesday and a drop in temperatures.

Temperatures dropped near 40° for some towns. With cooler temperatures above us, our high temperatures will stay cooler than yesterday. You might want a light jacket or sweater with you today! We’ll see plenty of sunshine with some high clouds. Breezy at times, with a wind out of the northwest inland. Towns along the South Shore, Cape and Islands will have a wind coming off the cooler ocean water and stay near 60°/low 60s.

Overnight, we’ll stay clear with light wind. That’ll help temperatures cool off nicely into the 40s by tomorrow morning. Keep that jacket nearby for the morning walk or commute! We’ll continue to see mostly sunshine. Highs will be more mild in the mid/upper 70s with a breeze out of the west 10-15 mph in the afternoon. The South Coast, Buzzard’s Bay and Cape will stay cooler in the 60s.

We’ll watch an area of low pressure to our north by Tuesday. The cold front will drop across New England and could touch off a spot shower overnight into Wednesday. We’ll trade air masses and high temperatures stay in the low/mid 60s Wednesday. Temperatures could dip back into the 30s Thursday morning with patchy frost possible. Showers return for a portion of next weekend. Right now the arrival looks like late Friday into Saturday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black