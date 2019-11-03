Seasonable Next Several Days, Big Temperature Drop Friday

7Weather- Most of the week will have highs close to where they should be for this time of the year, but then we have a big temperature drop by the end of the week.

MONDAY:

It will be a chilly start with temperatures in the low 30s. We have another nice, fall afternoon on Monday with highs in the low 50s.

By the time you walk out of work, it will be dark and cool in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY:

There will be a slight warm up Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few, light showers move in mid-day and continue on and off through the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front clears us out Wednesday, and it will be another sunny and cool day. Expect a light breeze that will make it feel chilly in the morning and evening.

THURSDAY & BEYOND:

We could see our first flakes of the season Thursday night into Friday. As of now, this is a heads up to stay up to date with the forecast.

The location and timing of the storm track will determine the precipitation type.

What we do know is that a blast of cold air moves in Friday and sticks around into the weekend. Highs will be about 20 degrees colder than average.