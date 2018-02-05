Seasonable Now, Snow Wednesday

Tomorrow will be fairly similar to today, although LESS WIND. That does make a huge difference! Highs tomorrow range 33-39°, which is really close to average for this time of year. Have you ever wondered what “normal” should feel like for the beginning of February in New England? Tomorrow is your day to find out (at least, according to climatology).

There’s a lot to keep an eye on with this set up for Wednesday. The cold air is in place by the time the precip arrives – and that cold looks like it will hold… which means that precip moving in will most likely be snow for all to start. The onset of this snow may hold off until around midday, which may leave the Wednesday AM commute unaffected. But that will be a different story by the evening commute.

There is some milder air that wants to move in and push the rain snowline farther north – but there are still a couple of questions here that still need to be answered: How quickly will that happen? How far north are we talking? Regardless, I think it’s likely that north of the Mass Pike we’ll end up with several inches of snow accumulation before a potential changeover to rain. Plowable snow (a couple to a few inches) looks fairly likely for the rest of us, with the quickest changeover to rain reserved for the Cape and islands, which may only leave behind a coating to an inch or so. Here’s a good starting point for “how much snow?” Of course, we’ll be getting more specific with numbers very soon – and we’ll keep you posted every step of the way. – Breezy