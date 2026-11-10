A seasonable chill has settled back in with highs running in the mid to upper 50s today and tomorrow. We’ll stay dry too with a bit of a breeze, gusting to 20mph. All and all, the next couple of days are quiet with a similar feel to the air.

Thursday, clouds increase with showers developing across the interior, especially in the afternoon near and northwest of 495. Showers increase their coverage area Thursday night and as an area of low pressure develops to our south, colder air to our north starts to drain into the system. That’ll allow for some higher terrain snow to break out across western NH, VT, NY, and western Mass. Some wet snow may mix in in the northern Worcester Hills and Monadnocks, but the higher chances for accumulating snow is even higher northwest of those locations.

For most of us, it’s a cold rain Thursday night into Friday. There will be a gusty breeze developing too, gusting 30-40mph at the coast.

A spot rain/snow shower hangs around Saturday with highs only in the 40s. It’ll be brighter Sunday with highs back to near 50.