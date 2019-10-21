Seasonable Pattern, Some Mid-Week Showers

After a few showers rolled through overnight, we dry out quickly this morning with returning sunshine emerging from west to east, allowing for a nice afternoon ahead. Temperatures rebound into the low 60s on average this afternoon, keeping it very close to seasonable levels.

We keep the dry air in here through tomorrow morning, although an early sun will fade behind thickening clouds. Those clouds provide some spotty light showers in the afternoon, but the most widespread rain holds off until tomorrow night. That’s when a few heavier showers work in, dropping 0.25-0.50″ of rain across the area.

Showers end early Wednesday morning, yielding to a dry and breezy afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The weather is quiet through the weekend, aside from a late-day/night passing shower with a front on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be cool, in the 50s for highs.