Seasonable & Quiet Friday, Windy & Warmer Tomorrow

It’s cold start to your Friday forecast! While temperatures aren’t terribly far from our average lows, we are waking up to some breezy conditions..so it’s again feeling like we’re starting out the day in the single digits. Fortunately, we won’t keep the windy weather around today! At high pressure continues to build over New England, winds lighten. We’ll see sunny skies throughout the day, with seasonable temperatures in the mid to low-30s.

Warmer air awaits us on the back side of today’s area of high pressure. Winds end up out of the SW tonight, with windy southwesterly winds ushering in warmer weather for tomorrow. As a cold front tracks through Southern New England Saturday night into Sunday morning, we bring back the chance for rain showers, with 0.1-0.2″ possible. Bulk of the wet weather is out of here by 10AM Sunday, with colder air moving in behind this front.

~Wren