Alright, the last 7 days have generally been within a few degrees of average, and today won’t be an exception to that as temps start in the 20s for most and end in the mid 30s to lower 40s. While a few scattered snow showers/patchy freezing drizzle will move through this morning, it’s an overall quiet afternoon with clouds and a few breaks of sun.





Tonight, temps drift back toward 30 under a mostly cloudy sky.



Tomorrow’s temp near 40 by midday with some cold rain developing by early afternoon. As the cold rain settles in, the temps start to drop, eventually changing the rain over to snow. That snow is most widespread in the evening, tapering off overnight. Generally expect a coating to a couple inches of snow across eastern Mass with 2-4″ across the interior, with the highest totals in the higher terrain.



Thursday looks nice with temps near 40 and returning sunshine.



Friday starts dry, but ends with another round of snow/mix moving in. Snow showers are also likely at time through the weekend.



We’ll watch Monday for a coastal storm to form to our south. If it’s close enough, it could provide more widespread snow.