Seasonable Saturday, Colder Sunday

The mostly sunny skies today will allow for temperatures to stretch into the upper 40s, continuing the snow melt through the day.

Tonight, temperatures will slip back into the upper 20s in the Merrimack Valley, Worcester Hills and most spots north of the Mass Pike. Areas south of the Mass Pike will see lows into the lower 30s.

Under mainly clear skies tonight, don’t forget to look up! The Leonid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend and tonight’s viewing will likely be the best time since Sunday night, we’re tracking increasing cloud cover and a few snow flurries.

Sunday features a mostly sunny start, but by midday, clouds will filter in and high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s (at least a 10-degree difference for most locations from the day today).

Sunday night, a few snow showers are possible for western and north central MA, but by the time these try to make it to Boston overnight, it will likely fall as rain. So, we start off with some showers early Monday, but they should be long gone by the morning commute.

The rest of the week looks dry for now, including the biggest travel days of the year leading up to Thanksgiving. The holiday itself at the moment looks to be the warmest early with highs in the 30s in the morning before plummeting into the 20s by the time dinnertime rolls around.

Going Black Friday shopping right after family dinner? Bundle up! Lows will slip back into the teens Thursday night into Friday morning and Friday afternoon, high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low 30s.

In the meantime, on behalf of the 7News Weather Team, we hope everyone has a safe and wonderful time with family and friends this Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season.