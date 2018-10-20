Seasonable Saturday, Cooler, Breezy Sunday

It was a mild start across the region for our Saturday with temperatures in the 50s as morning lows, a big difference from yesterday morning when we started off in the low 30s. With the mild air overhead, temperatures will continue to rise into the low to mid 60s today under partly cloudy skies by the late afternoon.

An approaching cold front will squash our dreams of a seasonable weekend, as temperatures will slip into low 40s late tonight, with a few showers to kick off Sunday morning. Some of these showers could mix with a few snowflakes in parts of the Worcester Hills, and southern NH just before 7AM Sunday morning.

These showers should be off the coast by midday, but some could linger along the Outer Cape and Islands by noon.

As those showers clear the region, so will the cloud cover, so we’ll see sunshine emerging by the afternoon. However, it will still be quite blustery with a northwesterly wind. High temperatures tomorrow will only reach into the upper 40s.

Monday will start off chilly with some areas of patchy frost, but we warm-up to near 50 by the afternoon. A warm front slides in Tuesday, bringing a few more clouds, and a slight chance for afternoon showers, which should clear the area by the time first pitch of game 1 of the World Series rolls around.

Quiet and dry the rest of the week, but keeping an eye on next weekend.