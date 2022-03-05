We were off to another cold start, but temperatures will rebound into the low 40s this afternoon with increasing clouds. It will not be an overcast sky, but noticeably more clouds than what we started off with this morning.

Tonight, temperatures will not be nearly as cold as last night with lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s. A few spotty showers are possible along the South Coast and the Cape and Island, but they should hold off until closer to daybreak.

For your Sunday, we’ll have a few showers for SE MA and the Cape and Islands in the morning, followed by scattered rain showers by late morning through midday across much of the region.

We have a lull in the action by mid-afternoon, with some sunny breaks in the clouds allowing for highs to stretch into the low 60s for a few locations.

The showers are associated with a low passing to our northwest, pushing a warm front into our area.

By Sunday night, it’s followed by a cold front that swings in from the west-northwest and we could see a line of showers along that front from 8PM – 10PM, otherwise the rest of the night should be dry.

Behind the front, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies to kick off Monday ahead of another system that follows in the path of Sunday’s system. Monday’s low brings rain to the region by Monday afternoon.

A few lingering showers are possible for Tuesday morning, otherwise we dry out as that system lifts off to our northeast.

Wednesday is dry with highs into the 40s. Another system brings shower chances for the end of the week.