Seasonable Saturday, Heat, Humidity Return for Labor Day

Typically, Labor Day Weekend is considered the unofficial end to summer. However, we’re tracking the return of excessive heat and humidity, not only on Labor Day Monday, but through much of the work week.

As far as today and tomorrow, today will feel the most seasonable and comfortable with low humidity and highs into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, we’ll have a few more clouds stroll in, but we’ll still remain dry and comfortable with lows into the upper 50s inland to low 60s closer to the coast.

Tomorrow, the high pressure that has given us the fall-feel Friday and Saturday will slide just off the coast, allowing for the wind direction to shift to out of the south, ushering in a warm-up as well as the leading edge of the higher humidity.

High temperatures on Sunday will stretch into the upper 70s along the Cape and Islands, low to mid 80s inland.

Labor Day Monday still remains dry for most of our area, if you’re heading northward to the mountains and lakes region of NH, you might be greeted by a few showers ahead of a back door cold front that will be looming to our north through Tuesday.

However, ahead of this front, we will be tracking the excessive heat and humidity returning to the region under mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs on Monday will be dangerously close to 90 again, with dewpoints in the low to mid 70s, making it quite oppressive for any of those outdoor plans, so be sure to stay hydrated and check on your elderly neighbors.

The heat and humidity sticks around two days in a row, with Tuesday’s highs stretching even hotter, into the low to mid 90s, with sky-high humidity.

By Tuesday evening, that back door cold front should slip southward, allowing a chance for some spotty storms along the leading edge of that front.

Drier and slightly cooler conditions slide in for Wednesday, but the heat and humidity is not over just yet. Highs on Wednesday will be into the low to mid 80s while Thursday will feature yet another 90-degree day.

Friday finally brings the relief from the hazy, hot and humid week with highs into the 70s with scattered showers in the forecast.

In the meantime, we hope everyone has a safe and wonderful holiday weekend.

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer