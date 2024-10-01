September came to a close as a relatively close to seasonable month temperature-wise, and for many, a very dry month overall. Even across parts of Southeast Mass, where rain totals were big over the one Friday/Saturday storm, many days for the month turned out dry.



Today, we start October off picking up where we left off. That’s close to seasonable levels with highs in the mid 60s to 70. After morning fog burns off, more clouds are in the mix today with just a spot sprinkle, in what otherwise is a quiet day. Ditto for tomorrow.

It’ll be a bit milder Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s again.

Saturday, a few scattered showers are possible, with a return to some crisp air Sunday as sunshine wins out.



Sometime Monday afternoon into Tuesday, the next chance for wet weather arrives.