Average high this time of year is around 67 in Boston, yesterday was close to that, today will be close to that as well. More clouds win out vs. sunshine, with a few spotty sprinkles around this morning/midday. Overall, it’s a quiet day and one the kids should have no problem getting in those after school sports.

It’ll be a bit milder Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s again as more sunshine returns in each afternoon.

Saturday, a few scattered showers are possible, but it won’t be a washout of a day. About 40% of us pick up on some wet weather and afternoon highs run up into the low 70s with clouds and breaks of sunshine.

Sunday looks dry and brighter with highs back into the 60s.

Another front means another round of showers on Monday, followed by some cooler air Tuesday.