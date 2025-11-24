Temps run near seasonable levels as we start this abbreviated work/school week for many. Temps this afternoon drift up to the 45-50 range as early clouds break for more sun. Winds gust around 20mph, so we’ll add in a bit of a breeze, but overall, it’ll be a solid November day.

Clouds increase tomorrow with temps near 50 in the afternoon. If you’re hitting the roadways during the day, it looks dry. If you plan on hitting the roads at night, the chance for rain starts to go up. Rain is widespread tomorrow night as temps stays mild, we’ll into the 40s and lower 50s.

The steadiest rain clears the coast early Wednesday morning, however, a few spotty showers will through the day. Winds kick in out of the south, and it’ll be quite mild, with temps near 60 degrees!

A cold front sweeps through Wednesday night and temps slide back on Thanksgiving. We’ll dry out for those High School football rivalry games as a gusty west to northwest wind kicks in. Temps on Thursday run in the 40s, and then, barely to 40 by Friday. Friday, through the weekend looks mainly dry with the chance for a few snow/rain showers by late Sunday.