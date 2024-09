After a dry and mild start to September, fall is starting off fall-like with seasonable conditions expected.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s.

There will be a breeze again out of the northeast, with occasional gusts to 15mph.

High surf remains an issue with the onshore breeze so stay out of the ocean, rip currents are likely.

Showers return midweek as a frontal system moves into the area, until then we should stay dry.