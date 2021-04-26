Seasonable Start To The Week

After a 50/50 split over the weekend, we start the new work week and back to school week on a solid note. Highs today drift up to the 55-60 degree range, which is seasonable for this time of year. While it’s also mostly sunny, the breeze will certainly be kicking around, to the tune of 25-35mph.

Temps tomorrow will be about 10 degrees warmer, pushing the numbers back toward 70 with partly sunny skies.

We’ll hit 70 again Wednesday with a few showers early, then again late in the day. That’ll be the start of some unsettled weather as Thursday and Friday offer more shower opportunities. Neither day is a complete washout, but showers will be in and out as a couple of fronts run across our area. The weekend looks seasonable and dry to kick off May.