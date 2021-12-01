While we closed the books of November on the chilly side, the month overall was close to average for temperatures and below average for precipitation, which was welcomed after so much rain early this year.



December starts seasonable as temperatures run near 30 this morning and finish up in the mid 40s this afternoon. It’ll remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The breeze is active, gusting 20-25mph at times.

Tomorrow will feature even milder air, however, we’ll also track some rain. Showers start the day as well as end the day, but there will likely be some midday breaks of dry weather. Temps by early to mid afternoon run in the low to mid 50s for many, but likely stay in the 40s across far northern Mass and southern NH. Rain totals generally run under a quarter inch, so enough to dampen the ground and creating some puddles on the roads, but no flooding issued are expected.











Behind the cold front that barrels through here tomorrow night will be colder air coming in with a gusty wind of Friday. Friday – Sunday do look mainly dry with just a passing flurry or snow shower this weekend.



Monday features a better chance of showers and a gusty wind.