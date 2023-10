Fall is in full force as crisp, dry air swept in yesterday and has some staying power this week. That means quite a few days featuring highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Rain chances are limited this workweek too with just a few brief spot showers tomorrow.

By the time the weekend arrives, you guessed it, the next rain chance arrives too. Saturday afternoon, into Sunday looks like the highest rain risk with a chilly ocean breeze kicking in.