Seasonable Summer Solstice, Coolest At the Coast

The longest day of the year is upon us….the “Summer Solstice”!

Thursday will feature a sunrise at 5:07am, with a sunset at 8:25pm, that’s over 15 hours of daylight. Now, the question is, will the weather cooperate as we commemorate the kick off to the summer season?

The answer: Yes. However, we start off with a few more clouds in the morning and a few sprinkles at the immediate southern coastline as a disturbance just skims us. The bulk of the showers are expected to remain out to sea. The rest of the region will remain dry and see some peeks of sunshine by the afternoon with highs into the 70s, coolest at the coast as an onshore wind develops.

High pressure gives us a quiet weather day on Friday, allowing for ample amounts of sunshine and highs near 80.

The next best chance for widespread rain will on Saturday (great for the plants and lawns, not so great for any outdoor plans). Highs on Saturday will struggle to make it out of the 60s for most.

Sunday features some lingering showers, with a few rumbles of thunder. Sunday doesn’t look like a complete washout, but it will be on the muggy side as the humidity creeps back in. Highs stretch into the low 80s.

After a soggy weekend, the first half of the next work week features drier conditions with highs near 80.