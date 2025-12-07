A nice, seasonable day is in the forecast Sunday as high pressure remains just offshore.

Temperatures will range in the 30s to 40s, with sunshine to start the day and some afternoon clouds to follow.

Sunday night a fast-moving clipper system will slide across New England, with a chance for a few passing showers. A better chance for accumulating snow will be in Northern New England, with several inches of fresh snow expected.

Behind the clipper it gets much colder, with wind chills dipping back into the single digits to kick off the work week.