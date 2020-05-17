Seasonable Sunday, Cooler Start to the Week With a Warm Up Late Week

For our Sunday, we’ll see winds mainly out of the south, keeping temperatures slightly cooler for those along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands while inland locations will stretch into the upper 60s which is seasonable for this time of the year. We’ll also see more clouds than sunshine for our Sunday afternoon.

Tonight, the clouds linger and continue to fill in with lows only into the mid to upper 40s.

Monday is cloudy with a few morning showers. These showers subside by midday, but it will be noticeably cooler because our wind direction is out of the northeast.

Tuesday is also unseasonably cool with highs into the mid to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

We flip the switch by midweek. Wednesday, high pressure to our northeast continues to dip southward and will remain just off the coast of southern New England, switching the wind direction to out of the southeast. We’re also tracking the return to sunshine so that will also contribute to a warmer outcome Wednesday afternoon with highs into the low 60s.

The high pressure that dips southward blocks southern New England from Tropical Storm Arthur. This is the first named storm of 2020, and as a result it is the 6th year in a row of a named storm ahead of hurricane season. Tropical Storm Arthur skims the coastline of North Carolina and then makes a turn eastward and out to sea. The only impacts locally would be high surf, swells, and high rip current risk.

The warm-up continues through the end of the week. Thursday we see highs into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Friday brings partly cloudy skies and the return to some showers by the evening with highs into the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead to next weekend, a few showers possible early next Saturday, otherwise partly cloudy and seasonable with highs into the upper 60s to kick of the holiday weekend.