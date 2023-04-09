7Weather – The weather is on our side this weekend! It’s been a bright and cool start to Easter Sunday. Plenty of sunshine will warm our temperatures into the low 50s this afternoon. Wind stays light inland with a sea breeze along the coast. It’ll stay cooler there in the upper 40s. With that cool wind coming off the ocean water, you might to grab a Celtics hoodie for the game this afternoon!

Overnight, it stays clear and the wind becomes light out of the west. I don’t expect temperatures to fall as much as this morning. It’ll still be cool at the bus stop.

Temperatures rebound tomorrow to the low 60s, while the coast stays in the 50s.

An area of low pressure moves by to our north Tuesday into Wednesday. We won’t get any rain from this, but we’ll get wind. This could increase our risk for any brushfires to spread, something we’ll monitor.

High pressure builds across the east after that. Our temperatures build as well with near-record warmth Friday. Inland locations have a good shot at breaking daily record highs. The coast will likely stay cooler.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black