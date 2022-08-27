7Weather- Temperatures are near 80º on Sunday, and then we warm things up for the last few days of August.

Sunday starts with extra clouds, but skies clear by mid-day. There will be a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon and highs are in the low 80s inland. An onshore wind keeps the coast cooler in the mid and upper 70s.

Sunday is the last day of the Marshfield Fair! We’ll have fantastic weather to wrap up the fair. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 70s most of the afternoon.

Monday is mainly sunny and warmer. The day starts in the low and mid 60s and then we get into the low 90s in the afternoon. It looks like there will be an on and off onshore breeze that keeps the coast a few degrees cooler.

We’re back up into the low 90s on Tuesday. This time it doesn’t look like an onshore wind kicks in, so the coast will also be warm. The exception will be the Cape with highs in the low 80s.

There’s an approaching cold front, but it doesn’t get to us until Tuesday night. I can’t rule out an isolated storm in the evening ahead of this system on Tuesday.

The timing of that cold front has been hard to pinpoint, so the timing of rain has also been hard to pinpoint. Right now it looks like we’ll have scattered showers on Tuesday night with maybe a lingering shower Wednesday morning.

It’s possible that this system slows down. If it does, there will be on and off showers throughout the day on Wednesday.