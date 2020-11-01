Seasonable Sunday With PM Rain, Blustery and Cold Monday

I hope everyone enjoyed their Halloween and the extra hour of sleep this morning due to Daylight Saving Time ending.

For your Sunday, we’re tracking the return to seasonable high temperatures in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers developing late afternoon/early evening from west to east. These showers will likely move in by sunset (which is earlier due to the changing of the clocks earlier this morning). Sunset this evening is at 4:37PM.

Tonight, we’ll see some pockets of downpours before the rain moves out by midnight. The rain is associated with a cold front that swings through and will usher in much colder air behind it just in time to kick off the work week. Overnight lows slide into the mid 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow, highs will only stretch into the low 40s, with wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s due to a blustery northwest wind from 10-25 MPH and gusts up to 40 MPH.

There is a chance for a few flurries late Monday night into early Tuesday, but not much accumulation is expected.

Election Day Tuesday is also on the colder side with highs into the 40s along with breezy conditions, but not quite as windy as Monday.

We start the warming trend midweek and by Thursday highs return to the 60s, which will stick around into the first half of next weekend.