Seasonable, Sunny Christmas Day

If you were dreaming of a sun-filled Christmas, it looks like you’re in luck. No flurries today, and under ample amounts of sunshine, temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight, get ready for temperatures to plummet as high pressure brings us mostly clear skies. Temperatures slip into the upper teens for areas north and west, otherwise low 20s for most spots.

We remain sunny and seasonable through Thursday before tracking our next system.

Friday features a messy mix, first starting off as snow, then quickly changing over to rain as the warm front ushers in the warmth from our southwest.

Get ready for high temperatures to top out near 50° Friday afternoon and evening. We’ll keep a close eye on where the rain/snow line sets up as we get closer.

The showers will likely be out of here by Saturday, but the warmth will stick around through the morning, before taking a nose dive (similar to last Saturday), when we are back into the 40s by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Seasonable and mostly sunny Sunday, just in time for the Patriots game, reach into the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.

New Years Eve is slightly colder with highs into the low 30s under mostly sunny skies.