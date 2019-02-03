Seasonable Super Bowl Sunday Locally

We’re tracking the rise in temperatures through the weekend and into the start of the next work week.

This morning, temperatures started off around the freezing mark for Boston, in Atlanta, home of Super Bowl LIII, started off at 53°. A few light rain showers were in the vicinity of the stadium in Atlanta, but those should be long gone by kickoff.

Back here at home, highs for our Super Bowl Sunday will be stretching to near 40 under partly cloudy skies, after a mostly cloudy start.

Monday features highs in the low 50s, and Tuesday we make a run for 60! However, there is a slight chance for an shower early on Tuesday morning ahead of the cold front. These should fizzle by midday.

The spring-like warm-up arrives just a few days after Punxsutawney Phil declared an early spring. Enjoy the warm-up while it lasts since temperatures slip back to normal midweek and continues into next weekend.

The next best chance for widespread showers will be Thursday and Friday. These showers will start off as sleet for the higher terrain of central MA, especially for the Worcester Hills and the Route 2 Corridor before changing back over to rain. For the coast and SE MA, this will mostly be a rain event with high temperatures Thursday in the upper 30s, Friday into the low 40s. We dry out next Saturday, but we drop those temperatures back to near freezing, with a steady breeze ushering in a cool down through the day.