Quite the difference 24hrs can make as temperatures this morning are running about 20-30 degrees higher than yesterday morning. Despite that, there are still a few slick spots outside as the ground has been really cold lately and some residual moisture on driveways, sidewalks & other untreated surfaces has refrozen. Watch out for that patchy black ice heading out the door this morning, especially north and west of Boston. With sunshine it place today and temps peaking in the lower 40s this afternoon, overall it’s a nice, seasonable day.



A seasonable afternoon is followed by a bit of snow tonight. It won’t amount to much, but near and north of the Mass Pike, a burst of snow will throw down a coating to an inch. Near and south of Route 44 in Southeast Mass, it’s mainly rain showers.



While the rain/snow showers are long gone by the morning commute tomorrow, but they’ll be a few early morning slick spots from the overnight snow. Temps hold in the low to mid 30s midday, then fade back into the 20s for the evening commute and plummet back into the single digits overnight. Friday is cold, with highs only near 30.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with temps in the low 40s and increasing clouds. Some rain/snow showers arrive at night with showers around for Sunday. Mild air moves in Sunday too with highs in the 50s.