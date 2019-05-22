Seasonable Through the Holiday Weekend

We saw another beautiful day across the region. What will the rest of the week leading into Memorial Day Weekend bring?

Well this evening, expect the breeze to shift to out of the southwest (after a seabreeze developed at the coast earlier this afternoon). Clouds will continue to fill in overnight as temperatures slip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow, we start off under mostly cloudy skies, with a few showers to the south. We could see a few scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms Thursday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a chance for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, but the areas under higher risk of severe weather is in Central Pennsylvania.

High temperatures tomorrow reach between mid 60s and low 70s, which is seasonable for this time of the year.

Don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder late Thursday night as the broken line of showers move out.

The skies clear into early Friday morning. Friday features high temperatures into the low 70s with a spot sprinkle into the afternoon (mainly farther inland).

Leading into the holiday weekend, there are chances for showers, but we’re not looking at complete washouts. The main shower chances are Saturday night into early Sunday with dry times through both weekend days. Memorial Day Monday is dry with highs into the 70s inland, cooler at the coast with highs into the low 60s.