Seasonable Thursday, Showers Late Friday, Windy with Rain and Snow Saturday

It was back to reality today with seasonable high temperatures alongside a brisk breeze that made the wind chills dip into the 30s for most of the day.

Tonight, we’ll see decreasing clouds with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 20s to low 30s across the region.

Thursday is sun-filled and seasonable with highs into the upper 40s.

The end of the week brings some showers by Friday late afternoon and into the evening associated with a system climbing in from the southwest. These showers overspread the area late Friday night and continue into Saturday as another system builds in from the northwest.

As colder air sinks in, accumulating snow is possible for the higher elevations of central MA, with the higher snowfall totals expected for western MA. For eastern MA, as the system exits, the rain may end as snow. Alongside the wet weather for Saturday, it will also be windy with winds out of the NE at 15-25 MPH.

Drier conditions prevail for the second half of the weekend, but the gusty breeze will remain with highs into the upper 30s Sunday. The 30s stick around for the first half of the next work week under partly to mostly cloudy skies.