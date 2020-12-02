Seasonable to Soaking

While it’s quite the difference this morning in the temp department from yesterday morning, it’ll be a much more seasonable day today as highs head for the low to mid 40s. Sunny skies early give way to building clouds with a brief passing rain or snow shower midday, into the afternoon. Precip is limited, so don’t expect much as dry weather prevails most of the day.

Tomorrow looks great, 40s to near 50 with a lot of sunshine.

A few late-day showers arrive Friday and we’ll likely see another soaking rain Saturday, into Saturday night. 1-2″ is likely with this storm. We’ll fine tune the timing of it over the next couple days.