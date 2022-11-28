7Weather- It will be cold tonight and then we’re back to seasonable temperatures tomorrow.

Grab the winter jacket tomorrow morning! We’ll get rid of the wind, but it’s colder in the mid 20s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and highs make into the mid 40s.

Wednesday morning is mainly dry, chilly and breezy at times. Temperatures quickly rise into the afternoon jumping into the mid 50s as a warm front lifts through the region.

Light rain arrive between 1-3PM and then heavy rain moves in between 3-5PM. Wind picks up as the heavier rain moves in and it will remain windy into the evening.

There looks to be a several hours between 3-9PM where we could see damaging wind gusts across the area. This includes central and eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. Isolated tree damage could lead to isolated power outages.

It will be windy Thursday with a cold breeze lingering for the Patriots game. It will feel like the mid and upper 20s throughout the game.