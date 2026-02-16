School vacation week kicks off with more seasonable weather today with highs in the upper 30s under a partly sunny sky and light winds. Overall, a great day for the kids to head outside and enjoy those winter sports.

While a few early morning snow showers or flurries are possible tomorrow, it’s pretty much a similar theme of seasonable air and a solid afternoon.

As we sit on the dividing line of mild air to our southwest and cold air to our north, we’ll find ourselves in the battle zone of air masses mid week, into the weekend. Along that battle zone, a few chances for rain/mix/snow will move in as a few waves of low pressure slide on it.



The first chance of steadier rain/snow shows up midday Wednesday into Wednesday night. Where exactly the front sets-up will determine where the rain/snow line starts Wednesday. As of now, northern Mass and NH has the most likely shot of at least a couple inches of snow, but a front a bit farther south, would bring the accumulating snow back for many of us.

Below are a couple different models probability of 3″+. First up is the European ensemble, 2nd is the GFS, which is a bit farther south.

Any rain/snow ends as snow early Thursday morning and Thursday overall looks like a good day. However, it won’t take long for another chance of snow/mix to hit, as the pattern brings in another wave of low pressure Friday afternoon/Friday night. Snow showers linger Saturday, and perhaps we’ll track another storm by late Sunday/Monday of next week.