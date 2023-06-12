What a beauty of a summery day to finish off the weekend yesterday as highs ran in the 70s and 80s. Today, it’ll be warm again with a bit of humidity in place, but we also have more clouds in the mix and eventually track some scattered showers and storms. With that said, the rain chances are rather low through the day, and go up early this evening as the first batch of scattered showers and storms move in.

A few localized downpours are possible overnight as temps stay in the low 60s.

Tomorrow, a few early showers and clouds yield to some breaks of sun. Temps will be cooler along the coast/northeast Mass through the day. A spot shower in the afternoon is possible, but most of the midday/afternoon turns out to be dry.

Wednesday, the best chance for scattered showers and storms will be in the afternoon/evening.



A pop-up shower is possible from time to time Thursday afternoon and a few scattered storms are likely Friday afternoon. No day is a wash-out, but certainly a week to keep the umbrella on standby and check the radar from time to time. Overall, temps are close to seasonable this week with lots of days in the 70s to near 80.