Seasonable, Windy Weekend

With howling winds out the northwest, wind chills will continue to be in the teens through the afternoon.

Over the last 24 hours, wind gusts have topped out in the 50 MPH+ range in a few spots, which has caused some trees to topple over and downed power lines. A Wind Advisory still remains in effect through 3PM this afternoon with power outages possible through this evening.

Tonight, the winds start to relax, but since we will be under clear skies, temperatures will plummet after sunset tonight. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low to mid teens, with wind chills into the single digits to low teens by dawn.

Sunday, we’ll see a few more clouds developing by the afternoon, otherwise the big story tomorrow will be the calmer winds. Highs tomorrow reach into the mid 30s.

Monday is still quiet besides a spotty flurry. High temperatures remain seasonable into the low to mid 30s. Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday is when our next system moves in.

It’s looking more and more likely that the system starts off as snow in southern New England Tuesday afternoon and into the evening before changing over to a wintry mix to freezing rain. If this warmer scenario plays out, it’s likely that both Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning’s commute will be impacted.

As far as accumulations, with a warmer set-up, it’s tough to put numbers this far in advance, but we will continue to keep an eye on the system and fine tune timing and numbers as we get closer.