Seasonable With Less Wind Today, Mild and Breezy Monday

Today is the pick of the weekend with highs in the upper 30s (which is normal for late December) under mostly sunny skies and less wind than yesterday’s bitter wind.

Tonight, clouds build in with lows in the upper 20s to around 30°.

To kick off the week, Monday features mild temperatures, mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions ahead of a cold front. Highs on Monday stretch to near 50° before the cold front swings in. Just ahead of the front, we could see a few showers. These showers will not be widespread, but just have an umbrella on hand just in case.

The colder air sweeps in for Tuesday and Wednesday behind that cold front. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 30s, but with a northwest wind, wind chills will be in the upper teens to low 20s for most of the day. By Wednesday, high temperatures moderate back into the mid to upper 30s.

For New Years Eve, a system slides in from the Midwest, bringing showers through the afternoon and evening and a warm-up. Highs on the last day of 2020 will be around 50°. Another system slides north from the Gulf bringing more rain for New Years Day. The 50s stick around for the first half of the first day of 2021 along with rain and windy conditions.

We will be keeping an eye on this system as it evolves.