We’re off to a much easier start weather-wise today as mainly clear skies and seasonable temps are back in place. While there’s a slight chill with a bit of a breeze, the wind gusts around 12-20mph today aren’t too strong overall. With temps bouncing back into the low to mid 40s this afternoon, it’ll be a solid seasonable December day.

Ditto for tomorrow.

With partly to mainly clear skies prevailing mid to late week, we’ll even have a chance to catch some shooting stars Wednesday night, as the Geminids meteor shower nears peak. Best viewing time is near/after 10pm Wednesday, through at least 2am Thursday.

If you are star gazing Wednesday night, there will be a bit of a chill in the air that will last through Thursday. Temps Thursday struggle to get much above the freezing mark. With that said, the bounce back Friday is quick, to near 50 by the afternoon.

While the weekend looks mostly dry, Sunday will see increasing clouds. At that point, we’ll look to our south to watch a coastal storm, riding up the east coast. For us, impacts are likely felt late Sunday night into Monday as rain and gusty winds (especially South Coast) may move in.