After yesterday’s unseasonably warm air, gusty winds, and showers, it’s back to reality today with the return to sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Highs today will be in the mid 40s with emerging sunshine as the clouds depart out to sea with the cold front that swept through late last night.

The gusty winds will stick around today, making it feel a touch colder than the actual air temperatures this afternoon.

Tonight under mainly clear skies, temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s.

We start off with a few more clouds Monday morning, and then it’s back to the sunshine with highs into the low 50s.

A weak cold front slides in for Tuesday and Wednesday, dipping the highs into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday brings increasing clouds as a system passes to our north. This system could bring a few showers to the northern reaches of southern New England, otherwise we’re looking dry.

We are also tracking highs into the upper 50s Thursday, mid 50s Friday before dropping back into the mid 40s by Saturday with a better chance for scattered showers.