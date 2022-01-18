After yesterday’s weather we have a quieter day on tap for today. Sunshine will be out be it’s another one of those chilly January days. Temperatures have been on a steady decline since yesterday evening and now we’re below freezing. The rain, snow, and slush from yesterday will freeze up so watch for black ice to form on any damp surfaces from yesterday.

Now, temperatures are not going to nosedive today. We’ll cool until about sunrise and then flatline through the afternoon. Expect temperatures to hang out in the upper 20s this afternoon but with the wind it’ll feel like the teens. The wind is not to damaging levels like it was yesterday morning, but will stay breezy/windy like it was yesterday afternoon. But with colder temperatures today, the wind will have more of a bite.

The wind will be with us again tomorrow but it’s not a bitter wind. Temperatures will be warmer, in the 40s, and the wind will be from the southwest instead of the cold northwest wind we have today.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning we’ll have a cold front slide though and that could spark a few rain and snow showers south of Boston. Initially a few spotty rain showers will move in around 3am but as the cold air chases that front, will change the back end over to snow. It’s not significant snow, probably leaving a coating at best on the Cape. It moves offshore by noon.