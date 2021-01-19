Seasonably Chilly, Few Flakes

Temps start this morning in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. While it’s a bit cooler than the past few days, it’s still several degrees above average this afternoon as highs near 40.

Temps backtrack into the low to mid 30s for highs tomorrow. Once again, a passing flurry or snow shower pops up, but much of the day is dry.

The weekend is dry and seasonably chilly, 30-35 for highs, teens for lows. So now that we get the cold air back in place, will we see any widespread snow? Well, maybe. The next timeframe to watch for any potential widespread snow won’t arrive until next Tuesday, and obviously this far out, is something to just keep an eye on. If the pattern is more suppressed, the storm would stay just to our leave, leaving us chilly but dry. We’ll keep you posted.