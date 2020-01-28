Seasonably Chilly Now… Watching The Weekend Forecast

Despite a relatively mild start to the day with temps in the 30s and lower 40s, the numbers this afternoon won’t move much, holding near 40 for many under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Add in a bit of a breeze, and it’ll feel cool outside, but close to seasonable levels.

Temps continue to fade back toward average by tomorrow as no major storms show up through Friday. Other than a few snow showers across the Cape tonight and early tomorrow, much of the work week looks dry. A few spots across the Cape may pick up a coating of snow overnight.

Not much has changed looking ahead toward the weekend. There is still the potential of a storm Saturday into Saturday night, if some energy across the Midwest to connect with some moisture and a low off the east coast. How the ingredients and timing play out will dictate the rain/snow chance across our area. If the pattern is too quick/progressive, then the storm stays offshore. Something to continue to watch for now.