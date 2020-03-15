Seasonably Chilly Sunday, Dry Until Tuesday

After yesterday’s sun-filled skies and highs into the 50s, today will be slightly cooler in comparison, but at least we still have the sunshine.

Today will not be as breezy as yesterday, but we will notice the wind shift, especially along the coast, to an onshore breeze, making it colder at the coastline this afternoon.

Speaking of cold, tonight, after sunset at 6:51PM, temperatures will dip swiftly due to mainly clear skies and high pressure moving in. Overnight lows will slip into the upper teens for the interior, low 20s closer to Boston and the coast.

Monday, after a cold start, temperatures will only rebound to 40° with the coastline in the mid to upper 30s. Sunshine will stick around through most of our Monday before clouds build in ahead of our next weather maker.

Tuesday brings the next chance for rain as a coastal low meets up with a cold front from the northwest.

However, if the cold front moved in quicker, we would be talking some more snowflakes in this forecast, but it does not look like that’s the case for southern New England.

Tuesday is not a complete washout, with the bulk of the showers moving in during the latter half of the morning and continuing through mid-afternoon.

High pressure takes over for Wednesday under mostly clear skies.

Thursday, spring begins at 11:49PM, and we’ll be tracking an unsettled second half of the work week. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s. Friday, for the first full day of spring, brings back some warmth, with highs around 60 with showers likely. Showers still linger into the start of next weekend.