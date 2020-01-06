Seasonably Cold, Few Flakes Fly

Back to work, back to school, and back to seasonably cool weather today as temperatures start off this morning in the 20s and rebound into the mid to upper 30s. To complement the chill, we’ll have a few flakes flying too as a warm front approaches and delivers flurries and scattered snow showers. The snow won’t amount to much, but scattered coatings are possible, especially across the interior.

Tomorrow, temps will run a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 40s. After a lot of sunshine in the morning, clouds advance on in during the afternoon. Those clouds are associated with a storm that’ll pass just to our southeast overnight Tuesday, into early Wednesday morning. The storm is a fast mover, but some minor snow accumulation is possible, especially across Southeast Mass. We’ll keep an eye on that for the potential for any slick spots to kick off Wednesday morning.