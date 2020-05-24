Seasonably Cool and Sunny Sunday, More Clouds On Memorial Day

Sunday is the pick of the Memorial Day Weekend because we’re tracking sunfilled skies. It will be slightly cooler at the coast over the course of the day today, but you’ll still need the sunscreen as the UV Index is at an 8, leading to sunburn in 25 minutes.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds after midnight, with lows only sliding back into the mid to upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday brings mainly cloudy skies with a spot sprinkle possible in the morning, otherwise dry conditions prevail for the rest of the holiday weekend. High temperatures rise to near 70 inland, cooler at the coast.

With those dry conditions and a warm up on the way, the pollen count will continue to skyrocket through midweek.

The 80s stick around through Friday ahead of a slow-moving cold front that brings the threat for some thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. These clear out and bring a much more comfortable airmass and dry conditions just in time for next weekend.