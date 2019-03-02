Second Storm Moves In Sunday Night

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday morning. Another round of wet snow will move in, with some areas seeing 5-9″ of snow.

Above are snow totals as of 12 PM Saturday. The first system is wrapping up and the next will follow Sunday evening.

So far, Rockland has one of the higher accumulations with 5″ on the ground as of noon. Southeastern Massachusetts had the higher amount of snow with this system.

We measured 2″ by the Government Center in downtown Boston.

The second low pressure system brings snow into the area between 8-10 PM Sunday night. By 11 PM, all of the area will be seeing steady snow.

The amount of snow will be dependent on the track of the system. As of now, it looks like the snow/rain line will stay just south of Boston.

It is a quick moving system, so we think we will stay under a foot of snow across the area. Light snow starts between 8-10 PM Sunday and then it is out of here by 8 AM Monday.

A general 5-9″ is expected to fall for this event (areas in the dark blue). If the track of the storms stays where we expect, and the snow rain/line stays south of Boston, Boston and north will be on the higher end of that range. But if we start to mix in some sleet and rain near Boston, then we will be closer to the lower end of that range.

There will be some melting after the storm moves out on Monday with highs in the upper 30s. After that, it remains cold in the mid 20s and low 30s.